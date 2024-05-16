GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rain, overcast skies provide relief to people from searing summer heat in Tiruchi

Overcast skies ensured that a pleasant weather prevailed on Thursday in Tiruchi; Golden Rock received 26.8 mm while Tiruchi Junction recorded 16.3 mm rain

Published - May 16, 2024 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Moderate to heavy rain in Tiruchi and surroundings on Thursday brought some respite from intense heat to the residents.

Searing heat gave way to overcast clouds and a downpour, thereby bringing down the temperature level. The rain that began around 4 a.m. continued till 7 a.m. Though it did not rain during the day, the overcast condition ensured a pleasant weather in the city.

According to official sources, Golden Rock in the city recorded 26.8 mm of rain and Tiruchi Junction recorded 16.3 mm in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m on Thursday. Tiruchi town registered 13 mm and Navalurkuttapattu 35.5 mm.

Devimanagalam and Sirugudi recorded 29.4 mm and 25.8 mm respectively. While Marungapuri registered 32.4 mm, it was 12.8 mm at Vathalai Anaicut and 28 mm at Samayapuram. Lalgudi, Kallakudi, Pullampadi, Nandhiyar Head, Manapparai, Ponnaniyar dam, Musiri, Pulivalayam, Thathaiyangarpettai, Thuvakudi, Thenparanadu, and Thuraiyur received moderate to heavy rain.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / rains / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.