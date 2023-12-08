Govt. hospital in Tiruchi conducts 20th kidney transplantation

December 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi conducted the facility’s 20th kidney transplantation surgery on Friday.

According to an official statement, the live donor procedure was carried out on a mother, 47, who donated one of her kidneys to her 28-year-old son suffering from chronic renal disease. The patient from Ulliyakotai village in Dindigul district had been suffering from swollen feet (pedal edema) and shortness of breath when he was referred to the hospital. He was undergoing frequent dialysis at the time.

When doctors advised a kidney transplantation, the patient’s mother volunteered to donate one of her kidneys. The hospital’s team obtained consent from Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) and carried out the procedure.

The team of nephrologists was led by A.K. Noor Mohamed while the transplantation was done under the guidance of surgeon Jayaprakash Narayanan. The cost of the operation was covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Both the mother and son are recovering from the surgery, added the statement.