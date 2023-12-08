HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. hospital in Tiruchi conducts 20th kidney transplantation

A team of nephrologists of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital obtained consent from TRANSTAN and proceeded with the surgery after the patient’s mother offered to donate her kidney

December 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi conducted the facility’s 20th kidney transplantation surgery on Friday.

According to an official statement, the live donor procedure was carried out on a mother, 47, who donated one of her kidneys to her 28-year-old son suffering from chronic renal disease. The patient from Ulliyakotai village in Dindigul district had been suffering from swollen feet (pedal edema) and shortness of breath when he was referred to the hospital. He was undergoing frequent dialysis at the time.

When doctors advised a kidney transplantation, the patient’s mother volunteered to donate one of her kidneys. The hospital’s team obtained consent from Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) and carried out the procedure.

The team of nephrologists was led by A.K. Noor Mohamed while the transplantation was done under the guidance of surgeon Jayaprakash Narayanan. The cost of the operation was covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Both the mother and son are recovering from the surgery, added the statement.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / hospital and clinic / nephrology / government health care

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.