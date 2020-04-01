COVID-19: 90 persons who attended Delhi conference isolated at Tiruchi GH

Nearly 90 patients, all attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi have been admitted to the isolation ward for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here since Monday night.

Nearly 30 identified persons were brought to the hospital at around 9 p.m. on Monday night. Another 50 were brought in the early hours of Tuesday morning, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH said. Some others were brought earlier. Samples were being collected from all of them for tests.

The attendees had all taken part in a two-day conference at the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic organisation at Nizamuddin.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Epidemiologist Aravind Kumar said that as soon as news of the increasing cases of COVID-19 among the attendees came, a list was prepared by the Health Department. “With the help of Revenue and police officials, we are continuing work to trace the participants. We are also seeking help from the people we have already traced in telling us who accompanied them,” he said.

With this, the total number of persons admitted to the isolation ward at GH stood at 96, including two from Karur and three from Pudukottai, besides the sole positive patient.