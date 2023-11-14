HamberMenu
Work on airport village project begins in Mangaluru

The ‘airport village’ will strive provide a fun experience to everyone who frequents the airport, including people who come to drop or pick up travelers

November 14, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
An aircraft takes off from Mangaluru International Airport.

An aircraft takes off from Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport has embarked on an ‘airport village’ project that will provide diverse food and beverage, retail and gaming options for enthusiasts.

Hitherto, a majority of the options at the airport were available for passengers and those with access to the terminal. The ‘airport village’ will change this dynamic by providing this experience to everyone who frequents the airport, including city dwellers. The space earmarked for the project — in the forecourt, on the lower ground floor of the terminal building — will transform into a fun space, like a mall or a beach.

Work on the first phase of the project, which will strive to redefine the way Mangaluru airport is perceived, has begun.

The ‘airport village’ will cater to the needs of not just the thousands of travelers who use the airport daily, but also their friends and family who come to receive and see them off.

“On completion, it will not just become a focal point for travelers, but also strive to attract people from Mangaluru with a dining and gaming zone,” according to the spokesperson of the airport.

“What makes this project exciting is the fact that it has been seamlessly dovetailed into the overall development plans that the airport has envisaged as part of the master plan. The whole focus of the master plan will be on creating unique curated experience, which will not only elevate the travel experience, but also give others the opportunity to soak in the vibrant atmosphere that airports globally strive to provide,” the spokesperson explained.

