Mangaluru International Airport begins installing runway centerline lights following recent re-carpeting project

November 06, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport has begun installing the runway centerline lights to improve visibility following the recent re-carpeting of the 2,450m runway.

The runway centerline lights, which are inset lights, will complement the runway edge lights and runway threshold lights that are already functional as a visual aid for pilots. The installation work is scheduled to be completed by March 2024, an airport release said on Monday.

A total of 160 centerline lights will be installed with redundancy provision. Cable ducts are being constructed on either side of the runway simultaneously to connect the centerline lights to the main and stand by circuits, which will act as a fail-safe for smooth aircraft operations.

“It is a constant endeavour of the airport to prioritise safety of aircraft operations and the teams work diligently towards this end,” the airport spokesperson said.

The airport has availed NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for the duration of the project, and the work is carried out during this notified period to avoid disruption to regular flight operations, the release added.