Mangaluru International Airport bags gold award at Total Quality Management Summit

The box-in-box concept evolved by Team Prime Kaizen comprising employees from the commercial and quality department of the airport focused on enhancing passenger satisfaction with increased amenities while not losing sight of revenue generation

October 09, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The arrival hall of Mangaluru International Airport. The commercial development layout was visualized and executed in a manner that saw passengers get the best of amenities while also giving them a niche retail, food and beverage experience. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru International Airport bagged a gold award at the Total Quality Management (TQM) summit, organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) for the Kaizen - Box in Box concept, in Bengaluru on October 7.

In all, 103 teams from all over India vied for top honors at this national event. The gold award at TQM India Summit has earned the airport a ticket to participate in the international-level TQM contest, which will be held in 2024.

The box-in-box concept evolved by Team Prime Kaizen comprising employees from the commercial and quality department of the airport focused on enhancing passenger satisfaction with increased amenities while not losing sight of revenue generation. The commercial development layout was visualized and executed in a manner that saw passengers get the best of amenities while also giving them a niche retail, food and beverage experience.

In another development, Sachin Kumar Gupta, site finance controller of the airport, won an award in the ‘Finance Transformations Leader’ of the year category at the 10th edition of Future of Finance Future Summit and Awards 2023 on October 6 in Bengaluru.

