  Lit fest
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
  SEARCH Icon
Three-day flower show to begin in Udupi from January 26

It will be at Doddanagudde. Flower saplings will exhibited and sold during the event

January 24, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day floriculture and horticulture show will begin at Doddanagudde in Udupi from Friday showcasing more than 30 species of flowers.

Minister in charge of Udupi Laxmi Hebbalkar will inaugurate it at 8.30 a.m., according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, she said that flowers such as petunia, verbena, salvia, vinca rosea will be on display among local species.

In all, there will be about 5,000 flower saplings which will be exhibited and sold during the three-day event.

Private nurseries have already supplied the flower saplings to the exhibition and the saplings will be sold at a competitive price. Though the Horticulture Department has readied some flower saplings, they are in limited quantity. The saplings to be sold by the department will be sold at a subsidised rate.

A model of the Ram temple in Ayodhya made using millets and flowers will be an added attraction at the show, she said, adding that it will be 15 feet high and 22 feet long.

Visitors can also see a model garden at the venue. Floral arts and vegetable carvings will also be on display.

Visitors will be provided information on organic farming, fishing, dairy farming. Farming equipment, machineries will also be on display.

