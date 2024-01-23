GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chairpersons, members to language academies will be appointed soon, says Minister

January 23, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said on Tuesday that chairpersons and members to language academies in the State will be appointed soon.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, the Minister said that he has held three rounds of meetings in this connection.

To a question, he said the Congress leadership, including the high command and the party’s State president, will take a call on the appointment of chairpersons to boards and corporations.

The Minister said that he will meet the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism soon for seeking funds for the development of Kannada as more than a decade has passed since Kannada got the classical language tag.

The 26 BJP MPs from Karnataka have done nothing to get funds from the Union government for the development of Kannada, he said.

Taking on the BJP, the Minister said that its leaders are into doing politics in the name of Ram. The BJP always raises matters pertaining to religion, masjid, and Pakistan ahead of elections, he said.

