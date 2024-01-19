January 19, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Archaeologist T. Murugeshi found a unique Veera Sthambha (pillar dedicated to a hero) at Chitteri in Ulturu Mudabettu village of Kundapura taluk in Udupi district of Karnataka, .on January 18.

Mr. Murugeshi is a retired associate professor in ancient history and archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva. According to Mr. Murugeshi, a Veera Sthambha is a rare type of hero-stone found across India.

The pillar is located in front of Nandikeshwara temple at Chitteri. The Veera Sthambha is 6 feet tall and has four faces. Each face has three panels of 2 feet length with war scenes.

The panels depict heroes equipped with swords and other sharp weapons attacking enemies riding horses and elephants. Sword-fighting, horse-fighting, an apsara (angel) taking a hero to heaven are also depicted.

Mr. Murugeshi said similar Veera Sthambhas were found in Kudlu near Kasargod and Ammunje near Mangaluru.

Erection of Veera Kallu (hero stone) was a common practice, but erection of a pillar was rare, Mr. Murugeshi said. A hero’s life journey through different wars till his end was depicted vividly in the Veera Sthambha found in Chitteri. The pillar indicated his higher rank as compared to a common soldier. Worshipped as the Kshetrapala (guardian) by the local people, the Veera Sthambha dates back to the 14th century.

The Veera Sthambha was brought to light during a recent archaeological exploration conducted in and around Gulvadi on the request of Raghuram Shetty Gulvadi, hereditary trustee of Nandikeshwara temple, Chitteri, and M. Rajiv Shetty.