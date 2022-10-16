Seven children rescued in Udupi

The Hindu Bureau October 16, 2022 00:05 IST

The Udupi District Child Protection Unit, in association with police and social activist Nityananda Volakad, on Friday, rescued seven children who were found begging near the bus stands in Udupi and Manipal.

The police said the rescued children were aged between 10 and 12 years and were students in different government schools. Five children were found selling keys, while two children were selling balloons. In the guise of selling keys and balloons, the children were forced to beg. Parents had put them in this task since Dasara holidays.

The children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee. Following undertaking by parents that they will not send children for begging, the Committee sent the children along with their parents, the police said.