Rain claims 3 more lives in coastal Karnataka, red alert for July 25

July 24, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Heavy rain in the coastal districts of Karnataka claimed 3 more lives, as of July 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday July 25. The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, till Tuesday July 25 morning.

Three persons lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

Gokuldas Prabhu, 53, of Halladi-Harkadi village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, slipped into a rivulet at Karkunje village in Brahmavar taluk. He died on Monday, July 24, according to the office of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner.

Sharath Kumar, a 23-year-old from Bhadravati, was reported missing after falling in Arasinagundi falls, under Kollur police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday, July 23, evening. Police said that Sharath had arrived in Kollur with his friend Gururaj. They trekked for about 6 km to the waterfall. The Forest Department does not allow trekking during this time. The duo had reached the waterfall without permission. Sharath slipped while standing on a rock watching the waterfall. His family members arrived in Kollur on July 24. Diving expert Eshwar Malpe from Malpe, in Udupi, is assisting the fire and emergency services department personnel in tracing the body.

A 13-year-old girl, Rachana, slipped into Gangadabailu rivulet at Shedimane village, under Amasebailu police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday July 23. She was washed away at about 11 a.m. Her body was found at Mundubailu at about 2 p.m. She slipped into the rivulet while tending to cattle with her grandmother, police said.

Some undergraduate students appearing for semester examinations of Mangalore University at Kukke Subrahmanyeshwara College got stuck after the Panja-Kukke Subrahmanya Road was submerged, at Parvathamukhi and near Subrahmanya snana ghat (designated bathing area). In a video clipping on social media, Sinchana B., a second-year B.Com student from Panja, said that some students had to wade through waist deep water to reach the college. Some students hired autorickshaws and took a de-tour via Guthigar, covering an extra 25 km to reach the college. Some students were forced to walk through a route in the forest.

The university had postponed the examination only in Kodagu district. Students in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts had to appear for the examination on Monday July 24.

Udupi district administration had declared a holiday for all schools and pre-university colleges in view of heavy rains. Kadaba tahsildar had declared a holiday for schools in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district while some schools in Sullia taluk had declared a holiday.