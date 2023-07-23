HamberMenu
After a deficient June, southwest monsoon gets active over most of Karnataka 

However, between July 1 and 23, six districts in South-interior Karnataka still showed a shortfall. They are Ramanagara, Kolar, Chickballapur, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Mandya

July 23, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hemanth C.S.
Chiklihole reservoir, between Kushalanagar and Madikeri, has come alive due to incessant rain in the catchment area in Kodagu.

Chiklihole reservoir, between Kushalanagar and Madikeri, has come alive due to incessant rain in the catchment area in Kodagu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a rain-deficient June, rainfall across Karnataka has picked up. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the southwest monsoon was active over the State.

There was rain in most places of coastal Karnataka and South-interior Karnataka and at many places over North-interior Karnataka, stated the IMD summary of observations. There have been reports of flooding in coastal, Malnad, and northern districts.

“Rainfall has been picking up over the last few days across the State. Rainfall in the State is normal over coastal Karnataka and North-interior Karnataka and within a few days, it will become normal in South-interior Karnataka also,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD, Bengaluru.

Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala in Kodagu was flooded after increase in the volume of water in the Cauvery on Sunday.

Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala in Kodagu was flooded after increase in the volume of water in the Cauvery on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

During June, there was 56% shortfall (87 mm rainfall as against a normal of 199 mm). “As of now, there is no shortfall, everything is normal. June started off with a deficiency of 74% and it went on to 68%, 65%, and so on,” Mr. Prasad added.

Excess and deficient districts

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre data on district-wise rainfall patterns recorded between July 1 and 23, six districts in South-interior Karnataka showed a shortfall. They are Ramanagara (33% deficiency), Kolar (50%), Chickballapur (31%), Chamarajanagar (37%), Mysuru (27%), and Mandya (41%).

Likewise, the cumulative rainfall data from June 1 to July 23 showed two districts received excess rainfall, normal rainfall was recorded in 15 districts and deficient rainfall in 14 districts. When this longer period is taken into account, the districts which have deficient rainfall are Ramanagara (42%), Chickballapur (24%), Chamarajanagar (33%), Mysuru (32%), and Mandya (29%) in South- interior Karnataka; Ballari (34%) and Vijayanagara (23%), Bagalkot (37%), and Vijayapura (23%) in North-interior Karnataka; Shivamogga (31%), Hassan (38%), Chikkamagaluru (41%), and Kodagu (46%) in Malnad region, and Dakshina Kannada (24%) in coastal Karnataka.

The bathing ghat of the Kumaradhara in Kukke Subrahmanya was submerged in flood waters on Sunday.

The bathing ghat of the Kumaradhara in Kukke Subrahmanya was submerged in flood waters on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rainfall is considered normal when it varies between +19% and -19% and deficient when it varies between -20% and -59%.

The days to come

The IMD forecast till July 25 morning said rain is very likely to occur at most places over the State.

In the next 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of coastal Karnataka. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi district and over Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Hassan districts,” the IMD forecast states.

For Bengaluru city and neighbouring districts, for the next 48 hours, the Met Department forecast a generally cloudy sky, with light rain very likely with surface winds likely to be strong and gusty at times.

