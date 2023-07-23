Monsoon intensifies in Kodagu district, normal life disrupted

July 23, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Monsoon has intensified in Kodagu which is receiving heavy to very heavy rains since the last few days, augmenting the inflow into the reservoirs in the downstream of the catchment areas.

Normal life has been affected in the district with roads getting inundated while Bhagamandala — where the river Cauvery takes its birth — has been flooded for the second time during the current season.

Kodagu district received a cumulative rainfall of 106.88 mm during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and there have been intermittent rains throughout the day as well. Among the taluks, Madikeri received 156.78 mm of rainfall with heavy to very heavy rains lashing Bhagamandala where 238 mm of rainfall was recorded.

Roads, buildings submerged

The main road leading to the town was overrun by the surging water of the river while a few buildings were partially submerged. Water reached the steps of Sri Bhagandeshwara temple and the water level at Triveni Sangama also increased.

The Bhagamandala-Ayyangeri road was submerged while in the interior areas of Bhagamandala hobli, the road at Donikadu in Benguru village was completely submerged by the Cauvery.

Other centres in Madikeri taluk which have received heavy rains include Sampaje (173.5 mm) while Napoklu recorded 128.8 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. The volume of water in the Cauvery had increased and the road was partially submerged by the gushing waters in Cheriyaparambu village.

Chiklihole reservoir, built across Chiklihole, a tributary of the Cauvery and between Madikeri and Kushalnagar has come alive due to gushing waters and locals were seen converging at the spot amidst drizzle to get a glimpse of the sight.

There were reports of power break down due to incessant rains near Abbey Falls in Madikeri on Saturday evening and personnel from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) reached the spot to fix the problem despite the continuing downpour.

Outflow from Harangi stepped up

Consequent to incessant rains, the rate of inflow into Harangi reservoir near Kushalnagar increased and reached a high of 24,100 cusecs at 11 p.m. on Saturday, declined to 14,360 cusecs at 8 a.m on Sunday, saw a further rise to 17,180 cusecs by 2 p.m. and was 20,000 cusecs at 3 p.m.

The irrigation authorities have maintained the rate of outflow at 20,000 cusecs throughout Sunday. The discharge was around 10,000 cusecs at 11 p.m. on Saturday but was stepped up on Sunday morning due to continuing rains.

The water level at Harangi on Sunday evening was 2,855.06 feet against the full reservoir level of 2,859 feet and the live storage was 7.28 tmc ft against the gross storage capacity of 8.5 tmc ft. There is also an increase in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) in the downstream due to rains and discharge from Harangi.

The rate of inflow into the KRS on Sunday morning was 9,514 cusecs while the reservoir level was 91.82 feet against the full reservoir level of 124.80 feet. The inflow into Hemavathi in Gorur in Hassan district also increased due to rains in the catchment area of the river Hemavathi and the rate of inflow was 12,088 cusecs.