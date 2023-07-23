HamberMenu
Rains continue to lash the coast; Kukke Subrahmanya bathing ghat submerged in flood waters

Neere in Karkala taluk of Udupi district receives State’s highest rainfall of 355 mm between Saturday and Sunday mornings

July 23, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
National Highway NH-169 A (Malpe -Thirthahalli road) flooded at Devi Nagar in Udupi on Sunday.

National Highway NH-169 A (Malpe -Thirthahalli road) flooded at Devi Nagar in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The bathing ghat of Kumaradhara river in Kukke Subrahmanya submerged in flood waters on Sunday.

The bathing ghat of Kumaradhara river in Kukke Subrahmanya submerged in flood waters on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Phalguni (Gurupura river) as seen from Kulur bridge during the rains in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Phalguni (Gurupura river) as seen from Kulur bridge during the rains in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A view of Nethravathi river near Goodinabali in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district during the rains on Sunday.

A view of Nethravathi river near Goodinabali in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district during the rains on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As rains continued to pound the Karnataka Coast on Sunday, July 23, almost all rivers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were in spate. The swollen Kumradhara river in Kukke Subrahmanya submerged the bathing ghat in the temple town.

The authorities deployed police, Fire and Emergency Services and home guards personnel in the location to prevent devotees from venturing near the ghat. The Subramanya Manjeshwar highway was submerged in Kumaradhara waters, interrupting vehicular movement.

Many areas around Subrahmanya, including Kollamoguru, Bisile, and surroundings were affected by flood waters. The Kadaba-Panja State highway too was submerged near Pulikukku forcing the administration to divert vehicles on alternative routes.

The banyan tree at Chilimbi which fell last night. This photo was shot last week during an early morning walk by Molly S. Chaudhuri, director of Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM).

The banyan tree at Chilimbi which fell last night. This photo was shot last week during an early morning walk by Molly S. Chaudhuri, director of Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The banyan tree fallen near Lady Hill Circle towards Kottara completely blocking vehicular movement on the trunk route.

The banyan tree fallen near Lady Hill Circle towards Kottara completely blocking vehicular movement on the trunk route. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

An old banyan tree was uprooted near the Lady Hill Circle owing to heavy rains on Saturday night disrupting vehicular movement on the busy Kottara Road. The tree was located just next to a bus shelter towards Kottara. As it blocked both the carriage base of the main road, leading to Kottara, the police blocked vehicular movement on the trunk road. The tree was cleared by Sunday afternoon.

While Dakshina Kannada received an average 142.7 mm rainfall from Saturday morning till Sunday morning, Udupi district received 163.9 mm rainfall. Neere in Udupi district recorded state’s highest rainfall of 355 mm while Balanja in Dakshina Kannada received district’s highest, 259 mm.

Houses damaged

As many as 41 houses were damaged in Udupi district. One belonging to Jayaakshmi Muralidhar in Bommarabettu was completely damaged. In Dakshina Kannada, six houses were completely damaged and 31 were partially damaged. As many as 227 electricity poles, five transformers and 9 km power supply lines were damaged in the district.

Rainfall alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued very heavy rain alert (up to 204.4 mm) in the coastal districts for the next two days, accompanied by gusty winds. Heavy rainfall (up to 115.5 mm) is issued for the next three days. Fishermen are cautioned not to venture into the sea during this period.

Holiday for schools

Meanwhile Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari declared a holiday for educational institutions upto PUC in Byndoor taluk on Monday in view of the continuous heavy rains, said an official communique.

Karnataka / Mangalore / rains / flood / weather / Environmental disasters / natural disasters / disaster management / rivers / water / environmental issues

