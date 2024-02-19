GIFT a SubscriptionGift
February 19, 2024 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
Anil Kumar Sastry
Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express passes over a girder erected by Southern Railway’s Palakkad division beneath the Mangaluru Central - Shoranur line to facilitate soil excavation beneath the track for construction of twin RuBs on Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction Road, near Netravati cabin at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru on February 18, 2024.

Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur Express passes over a girder erected by Southern Railway’s Palakkad division beneath the Mangaluru Central - Shoranur line to facilitate soil excavation beneath the track for construction of twin RuBs on Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction Road, near Netravati cabin at Mahakalipadpu in Mangaluru on February 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Over one year after the Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction Road was closed for traffic to facilitate construction of the twin Railway under Bridges (RuBs) to eliminate the Mahakalipadpu Railway Level Crossing, the Southern Railway commenced the actual excavation work for the RuB boxes on February 15.

SR’s Palakkad division is executing the twin RuB project beneath Shoranur-Mangaluru Junction and Shoranur-Mangaluru Central lines. It has placed two 26 metre-long girders beneath the twin tracks of Shoranur-Mangaluru Central line, work for which commenced on February 15 and ended on February 17. The girders, supporting the tracks, would facilitate excavation of earth beneath to facilitate construction of concrete box structures. Heavy cranes were used to place the girders, near the Netravati cabin at Mahakalipadpu.

For the Shoranur-Mangaluru Junction line, the Railways has adopted box-pushing method wherein concrete boxes would be pushed beneath the tracks.

Work will be completed before the monsoon

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi told The Hindu that the work of twin RuBs should get completed by May-end, and through traffic should be possible.

The division wanted the District Magistrate to order closure of the existing Mahakalipadpu Level Crossing Gate once the RuBs are commissioned. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate M.P. Mullai Muhilan issued the order on December 27 clearing the technical hurdle. Railways also wanted Mangaluru City Corporation to sign an MoU for maintaining the RuBs.

The over-one-year ordeal of thousands of motorists, including goods and private vehicles who were taking a circuitous route via Pumpwell to reach Thokkottu and areas beyond on and off NH 66, thus could end before the monsoon.

Waterlogging ruled out

Mangaluru Smart City Limited, which is executing the four-lane road project, ruled out flooding of the RuBs, which are located close to Netravati river, during rains. ““RuB beds have been kept above the high flood line, because of which the clear height of the boxes had to be kept at 5.5 metres, said MSCL General Manager K. Arun Prabha.

Once the Railways completes the civil work of concrete boxes and gets engaged in giving finishing touches, the MSCL would complete construction of connecting roads. About 100 metres of road on either side of the twin RuBs were kept open to facilitate box pushing and earth excavation, Mr. Prabha told The Hindu.

