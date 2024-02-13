GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KRCL collects ₹2 crore fine from unauthorised travellers in January

February 13, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., collected over ₹2 crore fine from 9,548 unauthorised/irregular travellers who were travelling without a ticket on trains in its network during this January.

A communique from KRCL said ₹2,17,97,102 was realised as fine from these unauthorised passengers during the rigorous checking by travelling ticket examiners and other officials concerned.

The corporation urged passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets to avoid inconvenience. KRCL would continuously conduct the intensified ticket checking drives along its network, the communique said. One should travel with pride by buying tickets, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.