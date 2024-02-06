February 06, 2024 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express, that was introduced on December 30, was operating with less than 50% occupancy during the first month of operation.

Train No. 20646 Mangaluru Central -Madgaon Vande Bharat Express had 37% occupancy from December 30 to January 26. On the return journey, Train No. 20645 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express recorded occupancy of 43%. The train had made 23 round trips in that period.

As against the total available 12,190 seats from end-to-end, including 1,196 executive class, for 23 trips, the Mangaluru-Madgaon VB carried 4,355 passengers and the Madgaon-Mangaluru VB carried 5,194 passengers, according to information provided by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

In contrast, the Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22230/22229) had 93% occupancy on the onward journey and 99% occupancy in the return leg, with the train making 128 round trips since its introduction.

Extend Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai

Passenger associations had been claiming that the Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express would not be successful unless it is extended to Mumbai. They have urged Indian Railways to extend the service to Mumbai CSMT by amalgamating the Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon VB Express with Mangaluru Central-Madgaon VB Express, and increasing the number of cars (coaches) from eight to 16.

Gautam Shetty from Kundapura Rail Prayanikara Hitarakshana Samithi said a VB Express should connect either the State capital or a commercial centre to become successful. As the Mangaluru-Madgaon VB does not do either, its occupancy is less, except on weekends. He suggests extending the service to Mumbai.

Mangaluru-based Pashchima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi president G. Hanumanth Kamath wrote to the Railway Ministry saying the extension would provide a day-time train between Mangaluru and Mumbai, which is a long-standing demand of the coastal people.

At present, passengers travelling from Mumbai by Train No. 22229 reach Madgaon at 1.10 p.m. They have to wait till 6.10 p.m. to board the Madgaon-Mangaluru VB Express, he pointed out to support his demand for amalgamation of the two trains and also increasing the number of coaches from 8 to 16.

Achyuth Kumar from Udupi said that people are used to sitting for up to 18 hours in tourist buses while travelling to Mumbai. The Vande Bharat Express trains will offer a better alternative in terms of travel time (13 hours), better toilets and pantry facility. The Railways could extend the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mangaluru on trial basis for six months to check the response before taking a decision on making the service permanent, he suggested.