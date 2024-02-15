Patrons fume over delay of three hours in the running of Matsyagandha and CSMT Express trains

February 15, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Patrons are worried over repeated delays for three to four hours in the running of two trains operating between Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai, particularly for the last week, and say the delayed running was affecting their routine plans.

While train no. 12133/134 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Superfast was constantly running behind the schedule for one to two hours regularly, train no. 12619/620 Mumbai LTT-Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express too was running late by over three hours since a week.

For example, train no. 12619 of February 13 and 14 were late by 3.13 and 3.31 hours respectively at Mangaluru Central. Train no. 12620 of February 13 and 14 were late by 3.49 and 1.54 hours respectively at LTT the next day.

The CSMT service has a peculiar scenario as the rake of train no. 12133, arriving at Mangaluru Junction at 1.05 p.m., has to depart as train no. 12134 at 2 p.m. with just 55 minutes turnaround time. Any delay in the arrival of 12133 would have a cascading effect throughout.

Train no. 12133 of February 13 and 14 were late by 2.23 hours and 1 hour at Mangaluru Junction the next day while train no. 12134 of February 13 and 14 were late by 6.27 hours and 5.53 hours at Thane the next day [the train was being short-terminated at Thane].

KRCL blamed

Patrons blamed the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., for the recurring delay that has been disrupting their travel plans. Vishal Shenoy from Udupi said The CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast was already late by 1.30 hours at Madgaon on Wednesday, February 14. There was one more hour delay in its departure as KRCL personnel were attaching an inspection van to it. Thus, it reached Mangaluru Junction at 3.28 p.m., instead of 1.05 p.m.

Dattatreya Bhatkal said the Matsyagandha Express towards Mangaluru was always running late by at least three hours for many days toppling all his travel plans. Abhijit Sarang from Kundapura said KRCL has messed up the services of both trains. He also said the Southern Railway should change rakes that have become rickety to LHB rakes for both the services.

Maintenance works

KRCL Regional Railway Manager at Karwar B.B. Nikam told The Hindu the corporation has taken up complete track renewal work on the Karwar-Thokur section with three contractors working across the section, resulting in delays of trains. The December-February season was the right time for track maintenance as the temperatures would be less, he said adding by March-end the works should get completed.

These maintenance works were other than Mega Blocks, where prior announcement about service disruptions would be made, he added.