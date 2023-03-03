Pramod Mutalik seeks Lokayukta probe into ‘benami’ land purchase in Karkala Assembly constituency in Karnataka

March 03, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police seeking a comprehensive probe into an alleged ‘benami’ land transaction in Shivapura village of Hebri taluk in Karkala Assembly constituency of Karnataka.

He submitted the complaint to Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police K.C. Prakash at the Udupi Lokayukta office on March 2. He told the Lokayukta police that Gajanana and Vidya Suvarna, both BJP workers, have purchased 67.94 acres of land in Shivapura village by paying ₹4.15 crore.

Mr. Mutalik claimed that the duo do not have any definite source of income and alleged that the money could only have come from an influential minister in Karnataka. He urged the Lokayukta police to conduct a detailed investigation into the land deal and bring the guilty to book.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Mutalik alleged that 53 farmers were cheated and coerced into selling their land at throwaway prices to the two buyers. There are attempts to acquire the same land for an industrial park, which indicates a plan by the two buyers to corner multiple times the purchase amount through compensation from the government. He had petitioned the Udupi Deputy Commissioner in this regard two days ago, before approaching the Lokayukta police.

Mr. Mutalik asked how Mr. Gajanana and Ms. Vidya Suvarna, who do not have an income or jobs, could pay ₹4.15 crore to purchase the land. They are office-bearers in the taluk BJP unit. He claimed that there were many instances of such ‘benami’ deals in Karkala Assembly constituency. He alleged that a relative of the influential minister is a personal assistant to the Chief Minister. “Therefore, this benami transaction involves the Chief Minister too. and Mr. Basavaraj Bommai needs to give an explanation,” Mr Mutalik told mediapersons in Udupi.

On January 23, Mr Mutalik had announced that he will be contesting the coming Assembly elections as an independent candidate from Karkala.