SRS asks BJP not to field candidate against Muthalik

February 02, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Pramod Muthalik, Sri Ram Sene founder, is firm on contesting from Karkala and the BJP should not field a candidate against him, SRS leaders said in Dharwad on Thursday.

SRS working president Gangadhar Kulkarni told journalists that Mr. Muthalik was a hardcore Hindutva activist and that he had been promoting its cause. His ideologies are the same as that of the RSS and BJP.

“Ideally, the BJP should have made him the party candidate. But that did not happen. Since the BJP is not willing to field him in the Assembly polls, it should make his way to the Assembly easier by not nominating its candidates against him,’‘ he said.

Mr. Muthalik plans to contest as an independent. His followers are already working for him in Karkala.

