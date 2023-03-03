Lokayukta police find ₹6 crore in residence of Channagiri MLA's son

March 03, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Bengaluru

Lokayukta police, who raided the residence of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), have seized ₹6 crore in cash.

On March 2, Prashanth was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh on behalf of his father Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

The MLA is the Chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Private Limited. Prashanth had allegedly demanded 40% commission for awarding a contract to supply raw material to the public sector company, but, after negotiations, settled for a 30% commission. He was caught red-handed while taking ₹40 lakh, a portion of the bribe amount, on March 2.

While Prashanth Madal has been arrested, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The ₹6 crore found in the Dollar’s Colony residence of Prashanth Madal is over and above the ₹2 crore seized from the MLA’s office on Crescent Road on March 2.

The seizure of cash comes while Karnataka prepares for Assembly elections.