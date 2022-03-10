Mangaluru to get flights to Pune, Delhi

As of now, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and GoFirst are operating flights from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Coimbatore

According to the tentative summer schedule 2022, which will come into effect on March 27, the weekly aircraft movements in Mangaluru will go up from 78 to 124.

Mangaluru is likely to have flight connectivity to Pune for the first time starting from later this month.

According to the tentative summer schedule 2022, which will come into effect on March 27, IndiGo has proposed a new route from Mangaluru to Pune with five movements in a week.

In addition, SpiceJet plans to re-introduce its daily direct flight service between Mangaluru and Delhi.

Air India has plans to connect Mangaluru with Mumbai directly.

IndiGo has the lion’s share of weekly aircraft movements at 57 connecting Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

SpiceJet has eight movements – four each to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Air India has seven movements to Coimbatore, and GoFirst has six to Mumbai.

As per the tentative summer schedule announced by airlines, weekly movements of IndiGo will go up to 82 covering five destinations — Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune; SpiceJet will go up to 21 – all to Bengaluru; Air India will remain at seven – all direct to Mumbai rather than via Coimbatore (as the airline operates now), and GoFirst will jump to 14 – all to Mumbai.

Cumulatively, the weekly aircraft movements will go up from 78 to 124.

The additional flights is expected to add passenger footfall to the coastal city. The airport handled 1,03,273 passengers in February 2022.