Airport offers women chocolate, rose to mark Women’s Day

The airport here pulled out all stops for women stakeholders on International Women’s Day. Celebrated the world over on March 8, the theme this year is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’” At the airport, the event was observed with a host of initiatives paying tribute to women power with the theme #BreakTheBias.

Women, it was said, at the airport make their presence felt in areas as vital as security to manning the airspace at the air traffic control.

The airport welcomed women passengers at arrival and departure halls with a rose and chocolate.

Latha Krishnamoorthy from Udupi, one such passenger, recalled a similar welcome she received at this very airport three years ago. Hema Ramaswamy, a former teacher and an Army wife, thanked the airport for the gesture. It was special for Aditi Bhat, a young passenger, for it was her birthday too, a release from the airport said.

Later, a gala celebration for women employees included a cake-cutting ceremony and fun games for the gathering. The conference room came alive with the exuberance of women who vied for attractive prizes that the organising committee had arranged. A Housie game with a twist that went down to the wire saw a winner decided by draw of lots, adding to the overall excitement.

A selfie-booth put up at the departure hall to mark the occasion captivated the imagination of travellers and stakeholders alike. The booth offered a 360 degree view of the participants standing on a stationary pad, each doing their own gig to make the moment extra special. The airport shared the short videos with the participants on WhatsApp as well on their e-mails.

The airport also celebrated its “Sheroes” by displaying their tale of grit in leaving their mark in the aviation sector on the social media platforms. The women from different functions expressed their sense of pride at being part of the aviation sector and performing their given roles to the satisfaction of all stakeholders concerned, it said.