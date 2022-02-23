Capacity-building programme for stakeholders at airport

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) unit of the international airport here on Tuesday organised the first of three capacity-building programme sessions for stakeholder agencies.

The ARFF is organising these sessions in the run-up to the full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise planned together with the District Disaster Management Authority on May 4, said a release from the airport.

As many as 21 personnel from Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSF & ES) led by the District Fire Officer and seven personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) attended the first session.

Under this initiative, the KSF & ES and SDRF personnel will be helped to familiarise with the topography and layout of the airport, to meet any exigency.

The ARFF unit will take the remaining personnel at KSF & ES and SDRF through the familiarisation process in the other sessions that will be held in due course. The District Fire and Emergency Services and their counterparts from other industrial units, as well as the SDRF, act as first supporters in case of any emergency at the airport and familiarisation is an important aspect for them to function as a cohesive unit.

It will also conduct a similar capacity-building programme for the fire and emergency response units of major industries in the vicinity. This initiative will further reinforce the commitment of the airport to meet professional standards aimed at strengthening and consolidating safety processes.