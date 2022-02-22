Ola, Uber services now available at Mangaluru airport

Passengers of Mangaluru have a choice of commuting services

App-based taxi aggregators, Ola and Uber, are now offering services at the international airport here. The airport has set up a dedicated staging area for these app-based taxi aggregators.

Taxi services are being made available in addition to pre-paid taxis at the airport. Thus, passengers have a choice of commuting services, the airport said in a release on Tuesday.

Passengers have the choice to pre-book their ride or on arrival at the airport. This system is also useful for corporate clients who can make use of any existing arrangement with taxi aggregators, for their travel needs through centralised booking.

Standalone and group passengers too have the option to choose these rides. Taxi aggregators have a range of vehicles to meet passenger convenience.

The airport has set aside 10 dedicated parking slots at Parking Island One, located at the entrance of the integrated terminal building near the roundabout from where these taxi aggregators operate. These taxis arrive from their dedicated staging area to the common staging area in front of the escalator on the lower ground floor from where passengers who have booked these taxi aggregators, leave for their destination.

The airport also has a parking lot for pre-paid taxis, with a provision to park 35 vehicles. Only five pre-paid taxis are allowed in this common staging area to ensure ease of movement of vehicles of other stakeholders from their parking lots. Passengers may book a pre-paid taxi ride at the pre-paid taxi booth located at the arrival gate, come down to the lower ground floor using the escalator/lift and board their ride, the release said.