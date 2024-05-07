GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man loses ₹5.05 lakh in online investment fraud

May 07, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man from Udupi has complained to the police that he lost ₹5.05 lakh in online investment fraud.

The victim told the police that he received information about investing on a task through the Telegram App in April this year. After making initial investments and gaining some profit, he was lured to invest more.

Accordingly, the victim had invested a total of ₹5.05 lakh as on Monday; but did not get any returns, he said in the complaint. The Udupi Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station has registered a case under the relevant provisions of the IT Act and is investigating.

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime / police / online / cyber crime / fraud / investments

