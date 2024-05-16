Lok Sabha election 2024: Ullal records maximum share of votes in Dakshina Kannada district

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency witnessed an increase of 66,440 votes in 2024 elections as compared to 2019. The total number of votes polled in the constituency went up from 13,43,213 in the last elections to 14,09,653. While the Mangaluru Assembly constituency (erstwhile Ullal) contributed a maximum share of votes in this election, Mangaluru South Assembly constituency contributed the least.

According to the Election Commission of India data, there was an increase of 15,818 votes in the Mangaluru Assembly constituency in 2024 as compared to 2019. Total votes polled in Mangaluru Assembly constituency was 1,64,637 in 2024, whereas it was 1,48,819 votes in 2019.

Urban apathy in Mangaluru South

Urban apathy continued in Mangaluru South which recorded an increase of only 1,201 votes. The Assembly constituency polled 1,69,669 votes this year as compared to 1,68,468 votes recorded in the last Lok Sabha election. It is notwithstanding an increase of 12,340 voters in the Assembly constituency this time. The Assembly constituency is completely an urban area with no rural pocket. The activities by the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee appear to have had not much impact on the voters and helped to increase the number of votes.

Whereas the neighbouring Mangaluru North and Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal) Assembly segments having both urban and rural areas recorded more votes than Mangaluru South.

The number of votes polled in Mangaluru North went up by 9,226 votes.

Sullia though recorded the highest 83.01% of voting among all eight Assembly segments this year, the number of votes increased from the last election to this election and stood at only 4,468 votes. It is the second least increase recorded among the Assembly segments.

The number of votes that went up in other Assembly segments were Belthangady (11,483 votes), Bantwal (9,183 votes), Moodbidri (7,551 votes), and Puttur (7,510 votes).