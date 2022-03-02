Kanara Chamber of Commerce seeks alternative routes to coastal Karnataka, industrial corridor

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated demands during interaction with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on February 28

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (3rd from left) at an interaction organised by KCCI, in Mangaluru on February28, 2022. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Besides demanding permanent solution to connectivity challenges by improving Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to develop Sampaje ghat on NH 275 and Hulikal/Balebare ghat on SH 52 as alternative routes.

During an interaction with the Minister on February 28, KCCI members also requested an industrial corridor through Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts connecting Deralakatte-Mudipu-Nandikur-Balkunje and Belapu and a knowledge/health corridor connecting Konaje-Deralakatte-Nitte and Manipal. These corridors would also link NH 66 (Kochi-Panvel), NH 75, NH 73 (Mangaluru-Tumakuru via Charmadi Ghat), NH 169 (Mangaluru-Solapur) and NH 169A (Malpe-Tirthahalli) thereby enhancing connectivity in the coastal region.

Widening Mani-Mysuru NH 275 via Sampaje ghat to four lanes and improving Kundapura-Tirthahalli SH 52 via Hulikal/Balebare ghat could not only reduce the burden on NH 75, but would also be of help in the event of closure of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway.

KCCI President Shashidhar Pai Maroor drew the attention of Mr. Gadkari towards some local connectivity issues hampering vehicular movement in and around Mangaluru. An elevated highway or flyover is needed between Kulur and Baikampady on NH 66 as the stretch connecting the New Mangalore Port would always be busy with heavy goods vehicles, passenger vehicles and private vehicles.

The Baikampady Industrial Area lacks proper approach roads from NH 66, which is something the Ministry should look into, he said.