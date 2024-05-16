GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gandhian Centre to host symposium on water crisis in Udupi district on May 18

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari will inaugurate the symposium

Published - May 16, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), MAHE, in association with Samskruti Siri Trust, Hiriadka will organise a symposium on “Water crisis in Udupi District” on Saturday, May 18, from 10.30 a.m. at the Sarvodaya Hall of the department in Old Tapmi building, Manipal.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari will inaugurate the symposium in the presence of writer Muraleedhara Upadhya Hiriadka, water scientist Uday Shankar, MRPL General Manager Baddi Murali Krishna, and writer Rajaram Tallur.

The symposium will present a set of recommendations to the district administration to resolve recurring water crisis in the region, said GCPAS head Varadesh Hiregange in a release, and urged people to participate in large numbers. Despite the district being endowed with many rivers and receiving a considerable amount of rain, water crisis affects people during the summer. The issue needs to be addressed properly, Mr. Hiregange said.

