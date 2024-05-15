GAIL Gas Ltd. to supply piped natural gas to NITK campus

GAIL Gas Ltd. (GGL), a subsidiary of GAIL (India) Ltd., on Wednesday signed an agreement with the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K) for the bulk supply of domestic Piped Natural Gas to the faculty and staff quarters of the institute.

The agreement was signed by B. Ravi, Director, NIT-K, and B. Sai Sankar. General Manager (CGD) Project & Head GAIL Gas, Mangaluru, in the presence of Sudhir Kumar Dixit, CEO, GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (GMPL).

This pact will enable GAIL Gas to connect all residential quarters of NIT-K at its Surathkal campus with smart fuel of PNG which is economical, eco-friendly and easy to use, a CGL release said.

The CGL has drawn plans to connect 3,50,000 households in Dakshina Kannada in the next eight years. The initial phase will witness PNG connectivity in areas such as Surathkal, Mukka, Mulki, Kulai and Bondel. Further, it has plans to establish 100 CNG stations by 2030 across the district to strengthen the supply network of green energy, the release added.