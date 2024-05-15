GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GAIL Gas Ltd. to supply piped natural gas to NITK campus

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 07:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
GAIL Gas Ltd. (GGL), a subsidiary of GAIL (India) Ltd., on Wednesday signed an agreement with the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K) for the bulk supply of domestic Piped Natural Gas to the faculty and staff quarters of the institute. The agreement was signed by B. Ravi, Director, NIT-K and B. Sai Sankar. General Manager (CGD) Project & Head GAIL Gas, Mangaluru, in the presence of Sudhir Kumar Dixit, CEO, GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd. (GMPL). 

GAIL Gas Ltd. (GGL), a subsidiary of GAIL (India) Ltd., on Wednesday signed an agreement with the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K) for the bulk supply of domestic Piped Natural Gas to the faculty and staff quarters of the institute.

The agreement was signed by B. Ravi, Director, NIT-K, and B. Sai Sankar. General Manager (CGD) Project & Head GAIL Gas, Mangaluru, in the presence of Sudhir Kumar Dixit, CEO, GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (GMPL).

This pact will enable GAIL Gas to connect all residential quarters of NIT-K at its Surathkal campus with smart fuel of PNG which is economical, eco-friendly and easy to use, a CGL release said.

The CGL has drawn plans to connect 3,50,000 households in Dakshina Kannada in the next eight years. The initial phase will witness PNG connectivity in areas such as Surathkal, Mukka, Mulki, Kulai and Bondel. Further, it has plans to establish 100 CNG stations by 2030 across the district to strengthen the supply network of green energy, the release added.

Karnataka / Mangalore / natural gas / environmental issues / universities and colleges / natural resources / natural resources (general) / green infrastrucutre

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.