May 08, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Paltady Ramakrishna Achar, who served as president and registrar of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, passed away on May 7 near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada. He was 79. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

He was cremated in his village, Paltady, near Puttur on May 8.

He served as president of the academy from October 10, 2008 to October 10, 2011. Earlier, he has served as registrar of the academy from February 24, 1996 to June 4, 1998.

Achar strived for the introduction of Tulu as the third optional language in schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts from class 6. Tulu was introduced as the third optional language for class 6 in 2010-11, and for class 7 in 2011-12.

He was the recipient of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy award and Karnataka Janapada Academy award.

Achar, who was a writer, had served as teacher in various pre-university colleges. He had earned his Ph.D. by writing a thesis on folk dances of the Nalike community.

Offering his condolences, the seer of Moodbidri Digambara Jain mutt Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Panditacharya Pattacharyavarya said that Achar was instrumental in publishing many Tulu books when he was the president of the academy. He had organised workshops on Paddanas (Tulu sung narratives). The academy, in association with Dhavalatraya Jain Kashi Trust of Moodbidri, had published a book on Tulu script when Achar was president of the academy. A workshop on Tulu learning had been organised in Moodbidri.