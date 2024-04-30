‘Over 4,000 students of government schools trained in Yakshagana’

April 30, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Yakshagana Bhagavatha and the founder president of Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Trust Patla Satish Shetty said on Tuesday, April 30, that the trust has so far trained over 4,000 students of government schools in Yakshagana.

Speaking after receiving a felicitation at Mangaluru Press Club, he said that all had the responsibility of nurturing Yakshagana, the traditional art form having its roots in Karnataka’s coastal and Malnad belts.

He said that those students who have been trained in Yakshagana will be given opportunities to showcase their skills and talent. The trust intends to create a taste of Yakshagana among students of government schools that lacked facilities.

Mr. Shetty said that the trust has extended financial help to the tune of ₹12 crores to Yakshagana artistes in the past eight years. It included construction of houses to 27 artistes.

He said that senior Yakshagana artist and scholar M.L. Samaga has donated half an acre of land to the trust in Udupi. The trust is building 20 houses on the same land for Yakshagana artists with ₹2 crore donation offered by R. S. Sharada Prasad and Nalini Prasad.

The Press Club president P.B. Harish Rai presided over. President of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists Srinivas Nayak Indaje was also present.