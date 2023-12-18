GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Tulu culture is like wild jasmine that should grow at its native’

December 18, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Folk scholar Bannanje Babu Amin was felicitated by the Bannanje Babu Amin-80 felicitation committee in Udupi on Sunday.

Folk scholar Bannanje Babu Amin was felicitated by the Bannanje Babu Amin-80 felicitation committee in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu on Sunday said Tulu culture was like wild jasmine that should be allowed to grow in its native and no attempts should be made to grow it elsewhere.

He was speaking at the ‘Sirithuppe’ programme to felicitate folk scholar Bannanje Babu Amin organised by Bannanje Babu Amin-80 Felicitation Committee at Udupi. Mr. Mattu said native people have a major role in Tulu culture that is an Avaidika (not-vedic) culture. Everyone concerned has the responsibility to maintain its originality.

Mr. Mattu regretted that Yakshagana and Daiva Kola, the two eyes of Tulu culture, were being commercialised and said their originality should be retained. Marketing Tulu culture should not be encouraged. If anyone was keen to know about Tulu culture and practices, including Kola, Kambala, Koli Anka (cock fight) etc., they should visit Tulu Nadu. These icons of culture should not be taken elsewhere for commercial display, he felt.

Speaking on the occasion, writer B.M. Rohini said research should be undertaken to know the reasons for excluding women from entering some of the Daivasthanas in Tulu Nadu despite there being women Daivas in such places. She spoke after releasing her works Tulunada Suttha Muttha and Garodi, Ondu Chintane at the programme.

A ‘Tulabhara’ was done to Babu Amin couple with the books written by Mr. Amin on the occasion. The books would be donated to nearby schools, said the organisers.

Former Karnataka Janapada Vishwavidyalaya Vice-Chancellor K. Chinnappa Gowda, Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple Committee treasurer R. Padmaraj, felicitation committee president Jayakara Shetty, and others were present.

