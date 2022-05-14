‘Change in colour of seawater could be due to algal bloom’

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) officials have said that the change in the colour of seawater noticed at Guddekopla Beach near Surathkal, could be due to algal bloom. However, water samples have been collected for testing oil and grease contents, if any, according to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

Dr. Rajendra quoted the officials as having said: “During physical observation it appears to be algal bloom which is common during beginning of the pre-monsoon rain. Because of high wind and wave action there will be churning effect. So sediments at bottom come up and when exposed to sunlight, there will be algal bloom. This is a normal phenomenon during the pre-monsoon”.

The officials told the Deputy Commissioner that the water samples have been submitted to the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) for a scientific study. The site was inspected along with the officials of the District Disaster Management Authority, the MRPL, and the MSEZ.

“The final study report is awaited,” Dr. Rajendra said.