Brainstorming session before Infosys interview

Students from colleges under Mangalore University can participate

Mangalore University Training and Placement Cell, and Placement Assistance & Guidelines Centre will organise a Brainstorming Training Program for UG and PG students on November 6-7 in Mangaluru.

Infosys HR Department Officer Indu Rao would take the sessions at University College, Mangaluru from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. UG and PG students from various colleges under Mangalore University can take part in this online-offline event. The HR department of Infosys will begin online interview of students from November 8.