Mangaluru

Brainstorming session before Infosys interview

A file photo of Mangalore University  

Mangalore University Training and Placement Cell, and Placement Assistance & Guidelines Centre will organise a Brainstorming Training Program for UG and PG students on November 6-7 in Mangaluru.

Infosys HR Department Officer Indu Rao would take the sessions at University College, Mangaluru from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. UG and PG students from various colleges under Mangalore University can take part in this online-offline event. The HR department of Infosys will begin online interview of students from November 8.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 2:32:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/brainstorming-session-before-infosys-interview/article37351525.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY