Karnataka

Skill assessment survey on the cards

A file photo of Minister for Skill Development and IT/BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan   | Photo Credit: Somashekar G.R.N.

Minister for Skill Development and IT/BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan has decided to conduct a skill demand assessment survey in Karnataka.

The survey would help identify the region-wise skill requirement, thus paving the way to train the youth accordingly to cater to current needs.

He met Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar a few days ago in Delhi to discuss the proposed survey and skill training programme. He also feels the need to map skills of various artisans, including handloom weavers.

Mr. Chandrashekhar expressed the need to conduct a national-level conference of IT ministers in India.

Mr. Narayan urged the Union Minister to organise the conference in Karnataka, which would facilitate showcasing innovations happening in the State in IT & ITeS-based emerging technologies. The Union Minister responded positively and asked Mr. Narayan to submit his proposal in writing.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 3:03:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/skill-assessment-survey-on-the-cards/article37351648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY