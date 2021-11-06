Skill assessment survey on the cards

The survey would help identify region-wise skill requirement

Minister for Skill Development and IT/BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan has decided to conduct a skill demand assessment survey in Karnataka.

The survey would help identify the region-wise skill requirement, thus paving the way to train the youth accordingly to cater to current needs.

He met Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar a few days ago in Delhi to discuss the proposed survey and skill training programme. He also feels the need to map skills of various artisans, including handloom weavers.

Mr. Chandrashekhar expressed the need to conduct a national-level conference of IT ministers in India.

Mr. Narayan urged the Union Minister to organise the conference in Karnataka, which would facilitate showcasing innovations happening in the State in IT & ITeS-based emerging technologies. The Union Minister responded positively and asked Mr. Narayan to submit his proposal in writing.