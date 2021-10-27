DCTE signs MoU with Infosys to transform method of learning

This is expected to benefit about five lakh students and faculty every year

The Department of Collegiate & Technical Education (DCTE) has entered into an MoU with IT major Infosys for transforming the method of learning by students of higher education and shape their careers.

The initiative, taken up under the “Help Educate” programme, is expected to benefit about five lakh students and faculty every year, according to a release by DCTE. The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. The Minister told reporters that this would facilitate blended learning and industry readiness of learners as per the aspirations of New Education Policy.

“The MoU includes three components of providing access to Infosys Springboard, which has over 4,900 courses and 1.60 lakh learning resources, providing faculty development programme and supporting the government in setting up digital infrastructure by donating 15,000 computers,” said the Minister.

“Infosys Springboard is a digital platform developed at a cost of ₹35 crore by the IT major which enables to acquire multiple digital skills along with life skills. The platform comprising virtual labs, gamification and other interesting features also provides access to industry experts and enables to fill the gap between industry requirements and skill sets of students. About 1.6 learning resources incorporated in this include audio, video and animations” Mr. Narayan said.

As per this MoU, Infosys will also join hands with the DTCE to train the faculty on a regular basis. To begin with, training of 200 teachers will be conducted at the Mysuru campus of Infosys soon, he said.

The donation of 15,000 computers by Infosys will almost end the shortage of computers in Government Diploma, Polytechnic and Engineering colleges of the State. Out of the required 30,000 computers now, 27,000 computers worth ₹135 crore have been donated by companies under DTCE’s “Help Educate” initiative, he explained. Infosys has plans of further investing ₹750 crore in its Spring Board to update the contents in the next 5-10 years, he stated.

Mr. Praveen Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys said, “Infosys always facilitated capacity building, continuous access to world-class learning and Talent building for its employees and now this has been extended to students and faculty as well.”

Kiran N.G., Program Manager Springboard, Infosys, expressing happiness about the MoU, said, it would help upgrade the higher education. He added that NEP is a first step in the right direction to empower the youth learners.