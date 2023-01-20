All India Sports Meet begins at NIT-K

January 20, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Commonwealth gold medalist and weightlifter P. Pushparaj Hegde said here on Friday that the Khelo India and Fit India initiatives of the Union government aimed at inculcating team spirit and enhancing analytical thinking.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day All India Sports Meet 2022-23 of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, he said that the two initiatives of the government instilled leadership skills, goal setting and risk-taking abilities to lead to a healthy and a strong nation. He said that youth should engage in sports not only for being physically fit, but also for the emotional well-being.

The NIT-K is hosting the volleyball, kabaddi and yoga competitions till January 22. About 1,000 athletes from 25 NITs are taking part in the events, a release from the NIT-K said.

G.C. Mohan Kumar, director in-charge, NIT-K, and who is also Dean, Faculty Welfare, who presided over the inaugural session said that the national meet provided an opportunity to athletes to exhibit their skills and competency and also to share and learn from the experience of others.