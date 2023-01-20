HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All India Sports Meet begins at NIT-K

January 20, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The volleyball tournament in progress as part of All-India Sports Meet 2022-23 of NITs at NIT-K in Surathkal on Friday.

The volleyball tournament in progress as part of All-India Sports Meet 2022-23 of NITs at NIT-K in Surathkal on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commonwealth gold medalist and weightlifter P. Pushparaj Hegde said here on Friday that the Khelo India and Fit India initiatives of the Union government aimed at inculcating team spirit and enhancing analytical thinking.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day All India Sports Meet 2022-23 of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, he said that the two initiatives of the government instilled leadership skills, goal setting and risk-taking abilities to lead to a healthy and a strong nation. He said that youth should engage in sports not only for being physically fit, but also for the emotional well-being.

The NIT-K is hosting the volleyball, kabaddi and yoga competitions till January 22. About 1,000 athletes from 25 NITs are taking part in the events, a release from the NIT-K said.

G.C. Mohan Kumar, director in-charge, NIT-K, and who is also Dean, Faculty Welfare, who presided over the inaugural session said that the national meet provided an opportunity to athletes to exhibit their skills and competency and also to share and learn from the experience of others.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / sport / physical fitness / volleyball / kabaddi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.