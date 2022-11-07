A good number of people take part in Mangalore Marathon

The event started with the 21K run in the open category at 5.15 a.m. from the Mangala Stadium and the runners had to pass through Kulur Ferry Road, Kottara Chowki, Kulur Bridge, to reach Tannirbhavi Beach and return to the stadium

A good number of people from the city and other parts of the country took part in the maiden Mangalore Marathon here on Sunday.

The marathon was organised by Mangalore Runners Club, in association with Niveus, Chetana Child Development Centre and other organisations.

Apart from half marathon of 21 km, it had the 10K, 5K and 2K fun run in the open category, 45-60 age group, 60+ and regional categories for men and women.

The event started with the 21K run in the open category at 5.15 a.m. from the Mangala Stadium. The runners had to pass through Kulur Ferry Road, Kottara Chowki, Kulur Bridge, to reach Tannirbhavi Beach and return to the stadium.

Among the runners in this event included Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

The others who took part included long-distance runner and coach Divya Nayak from Bengaluru, who is among top five women amateur marathon runners in the country. Long-distance runners Rahul Shukla from Bengaluru and a physical education teacher at Ananda Thirtha Vidyalaya, Pajaka, Udupi, Sachin also took part.

Deepa Nayak clocked 1 hr and 44 minutes to top in the women’s open category, while Sachin came first and Rahul Shukla second in the men’s open category. Avid runner Sridhar completed the run in 1. hour and 34 minutes. A total of 400 people participated in the 21K run.

As many as 650 people participated in the 10K run from Mangala Stadium to Tannirbhavi Beach (the second one). The 5K run from the stadium to Sultan Battery and back had the maximum of 800 participants. The fun 2K run saw 650 participants.

There was a short run for differently abled children in which Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geeta Kulkarni ran with the children.

Kasturba Medical College, the health partner for the event, deputed 98 doctors and other staff members for the care of the runners. At the six hydration points set up on the route, a doctor and two nursing staff were posted. There were two each medical and physiotherapy counters, three mobile treating teams on two-wheelers and four ambulances.

Runners happy

The participants were happy with the event. “The best part of the run was the sight of the Sunrise at Tannirbhavi,” Deepa Nayak said. Shukla, who was disappointed after failing to top the 21K run, said that he would love to take part in future marathons in Mangaluru.

Sridhar said that the Mangalore Marathon should be an annual event. It should be on the runners map.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that it was good to see participants from across the country for the run. “This event has brought people from across the country together,” he said.

Race Director of Mangalore Marathon Abhilash Dominic said that the event will be held in November 2023 and it will include a full 41K run.