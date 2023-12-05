HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thoothukudi Corporation despatches heavy duty motors to Chennai for flood relief work

Mayor N.P. Jagan says apart from the motors, technical support persons and workers were also deployed for the relief work

December 05, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy duty motors being loaded on to a truck to be despatched to Chennai in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Heavy duty motors being loaded on to a truck to be despatched to Chennai in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Heavy duty motors, which could pump out rainwater from low-lying areas, were sent by lorries to Chennai from Thoothukudi City Municipal Corporation, its Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said here on Tuesday.

With several areas still inundated in the State capital under the impact of Cyclone Michaung, the Municipal Administration had directed major corporations to move men and material for engaging them in relief work in Chennai. The Thoothukudi City Municipal Corporation, which has heavy duty motors ranging from 42 HP to 56 HP, were sent by special lorries.

Apart from the motors, technical support persons and workers were deployed for the relief work, he said and added that 10 numbers from the Corporation had been sent to Chennai.

Mayor N.P. Jagan and other senior officers supervised the loading of the motors and the vehicles were despatched by noon, they added.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / cyclones / Chennai / flood / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.