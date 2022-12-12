Register criminal cases against police, revenue officials for firing during anti-Sterlite protest, says forum

December 12, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking registration of criminal cases against revenue and the police officials named in Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission report on the firing on anti-Sterlite protestors, a group of representatives of Confederation of Anti-Sterlite Movements submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj here on Monday.

In the petition, the anti-Sterlite group representatives said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that those who were responsible for firing on anti-Sterlite protestors, in which 13 persons were killed on May 22 and 23, 2018 would be punished as per law. He, as an Opposition Leader, had made a similar promise during electioneering.

However, the Government Order released on October 17 after Mr. Stalin became Chief Minister last had announced that departmental action alone would be taken against the revenue and police officials named in the panel. Even though the DMK Government led Mr. Stalin had given employment and solatium to the families of the victims and withdrawn cases filed against the protestors, the government was slipping away from taking criminal action against erring officials. Moreover, the DMK government was yet to enact a law for permanently closing down the Sterlite Copper as promised during electioneering.

“Since this is nothing but betrayal, Mr. Stalin should ensure registration of criminal cases against the revenue and police officials who were responsible for the firing besides ensuring permanent closure of the copper smelter,” the petitioners said.

As the protestors tried to take out a procession from the main entrance of the Collectorate to the administrative building, the police stopped them and asked them to depute their representatives to submit the petition. Ignoring it, around 100 persons entered the Collectorate to submit the petition.

Following the tense situation, the police had made elaborate security arrangements by deploying over 600 police personnel in and around the Collctorate. Moreover, additional personnel drawn from neighbouring districts were deployed at various places and the vehicles entering Thoothukudi were checked.