Police step up security ahead of planned march by Anti-Sterlite Movement

The forum is stressing the Tamil Nadu government to take stern action against revenue and police officials as per recommendations submitted by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission

December 11, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad checking a road in Thoothukudi on Sunday .

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad checking a road in Thoothukudi on Sunday . | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Following messages and videos posted on social media in the name of Anti-Sterlite Movement members, Thoothukudi police have stepped up bandobust arrangements since Sunday.

The members, it is said, had appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take stern action against revenue and police officials as per the recommendations submitted by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission.

In May 2018, 13 persons were killed when police opened fire against members of Anti-Sterlite Movement. Many people were injured in the firing. The then government had given ₹20 lakh as compensation and provided jobs to the legal heirs of the deceased in the government.

Meanwhile, the Commission had recommended action against the officials as well. The social media accounts suggested that there would be a huge turnout in front of the Collectorate on Monday. As a preventive measure, the district administration and the police held talks with the Anti-Sterlite Movement members. The forum has proposed to take a march to the Collectorate with about 50 people, one of its members told The Hindu on Sunday.

However, in a bid to prevent untoward incidents, the police have deployed police in large numbers in and around Thoothukudi - near SIPCOT industrial estate and other vantage locations. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams also conducted checks on Sunday.

