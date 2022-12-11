DMK MP Kanimozhi gives additional compensation to legal heirs of those killed in anti-Sterlite protests

December 11, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Saturday presented cheques worth ₹5 lakh each to the 13 legal heirs of people who died in the police firing against the anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018. Recently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Legislative Assembly that the State government would enhance the compensation by ₹5 lakh to those who lost their kith and kin in the firing.

The State government had already given ₹20 lakh as compensation to the legal heirs, ₹5 lakh to those who suffered serious injuries and ₹1.5 lakh to people who suffered minor injuries. Besides these, the State government gave village assistant jobs to the legal heirs. After the DMK came to power, Mr. Stalin agreed to give jobs to, as per educational qualification, to people who had joined on compassionate grounds as village assistants. As per the recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission that presented an interim report, 93 people, who were detained illegally, were given ₹1 lakh as relief. Ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha Radhakrishnan, and Collector K. Senthil Raj were present.