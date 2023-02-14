HamberMenu
One Billion Rising campaign held

February 14, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Balloons released in the air during One Billion Rising event organised at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Tuesday.

Balloons released in the air during One Billion Rising event organised at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

As part the global One Billion Rising campaign to end violence against women and girls, scores of women participated in an event organised by Ekta Resource Centre for Women at Gandhi Memorial Museum here on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, District Legal Services Authority secretary V. Deepa elaborated on how women could get legal service and social support when they faced violence. She noted that the contribution of men was crucial in minimising the violence faced by women.

Janet Vasantha Kumari, Director of Counselling, M.S Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, said men must be encouraged to take part in events highlighting social issues of women and they must work hand-in-hand against such violence.

Maivizhi Selvi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour, noted that students were the best persons to draw solutions to such issues in the future if they were instructed well on government laws, policies and Acts protecting women.

A rally was taken out inside Gandhi Memorial Museum premises, balloons were released in the air and an oath was administered as part of the event.

Bimla Chandrasekaran, Director of Ekta and S. Nagarathinam, Head, Department of Communication, Madurai Kamaraj University, were present.

