Not a single rupee was provided by the Centre towards flood relief, says Chief Minister Stalin

February 26, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Union government had not given even a rupee till now to the Tamil Nadu government in the aftermath of the two major floods in December last year, which had affected Chennai and its surroundings, and Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and nearby regions, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting here to distribute welfare assistance, he said that the “Dravidian Model” government in Tamil Nadu was committed to serving the people at all times.

The Centre, he said, was indifferent to the repeated appeals for releasing funds after the natural calamities hit the State. “At least, knowing that the Lok Sabha election is fast-approaching, the Centre should have released funds, but it isn’t even bothered,” he added.

The Chief Minister contended that despite this, the State government, under his leadership, had been performing so well. Temporary relief was provided on a war-footing and very soon, permanent relief would be provided, and funds would be sanctioned, he added.

The government here has set the model of being with the people at times of crises, he said, and lauded DMK MP Kanimozhi; Ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Thangam Thennarasu, K.N. Nehru and Udhayanidhi Stalin; and Speaker M. Appavu and others from local bodies for camping in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts during the floods and expediting relief measures.

When this was the ground reality, the Union government and its Finance Minister not only neglected the demand to release ₹37,000 crore towards flood relief, but also made “irresponsible comments”.

State govt.’s expense

The families of those who died in the calamities were given ₹5 lakh each. A sum of ₹6,000 each was given to those who were severely affected. The State government incurred an expense of ₹132 crore towards this, and ₹35.92 crore by way of giving ₹1,000 each to those who were partially affected.

The State government, using its funds, had given ₹9.35 crore to those who lost their dwellings in the calamities, Mr. Stalin said.

He also handed over ₹118.87-crore worth welfare assistance to 38,514 beneficiaries at the event. Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan proposed a vote of thanks. Earlier, Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathi, through a photo-exhibition displayed at the venue, listed the steps taken during the floods and the relief provided.