Maradu apartments demolition: Evacuation of people from neighbourhood begins

Kochi's H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, the apartments built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules at Maradu, are all set to be knocked down on January 11 using emulsion explosives.

The first blast will take place at the extreme right corner of the ground floor of H2O Holy Faith at 11 a.m., which will then spread to other floors at lightning speed. The explosive materials will go off one after the other at regular intervals, which have been pre-set using delay detonators. It may take 5.6 seconds to reduce the 16-floor building to rubble.

8.00 am

Evacuation of residents begins

The police have begun to evacuate people living in the vicinity of Alfa Serene, one of the two flats being pulled down by implosion at Maradu in Kerala’s Kochi on January 11, 2020 | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

With just hours left for the demolition of the first two of the four flats at Maradu constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms, the police have started temporary evacuation of residents near the Alfa Serene apartment within the 200 metre radius designated as exclusion zone for a good part of the day.

Temporary shelters have been arranged for the families to be evacuated from the vicinity of the two apartments to the KUFOS campus, Panangad, and Sacred Heart College, Thevara. They are expected to be allowed to return within hours of the demolition.

Meanwhile, the Kundanoor-Thevara bridge has emerged as one of the preferred vantage points for onlookers busy taking pictures and selfies. People from far and wide are turning up to witness what is to be the first of its kind spectacle in the State.

"I used to see these apartments every day on my way to work. No matter what the reason is, it is heartbreaking that they are being demolished," said Sajjad of Thalayolapatambu in Kottayam.

Noormuhammed, who was a resident of Alfa Serene for over seven years, said that he would not be among the spectators. "Let the judge who ordered its demolition and the people enjoy it. It was our home until now and no one can see their home getting reduced to rubbles," he said from his flat at Panayapally in Mattancherry.

(M.P. Praveen)

7.50 am

Pooja at the apartment complexes

Two priests begin a pooja before the Maradu structure on January 11, 2020 | Photo Credit: K.S. Sudhi

7.00 am

Final inspection

Workers engaged in discussion before demolition work begin on January 11, 2020 in Kochi.

An expert team from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), inspected the apartment complexes for the final check on the connections.

On Friday evening they had suggested relocating the initiation point from where the blast would be triggered at Alfa Serene. The initiation point was relocated some distance away from the earlier spot so as to minimise the possible impact of the demolition of H2O reaching the site. The new location will be 130 metres away from the building, said R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO.

