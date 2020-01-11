Evacuation of people from neighbourhood to begin at 7.30 a.m.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in force within 200-metre radius of the Maradu apartment complexes being demolished on Saturday, District Collector S. Suhas has said.

He added that restrictions would be withdrawn before 5 p.m. if circumstances permitted. He was announcing the final arrangements for the demolition of the apartment complexes on Saturday and Sunday.

Evacuation of people from the neighbourhood will begin at 7.30 a.m. Pick-up vehicles will be ready to shift them to Sacred Heart College, Thevara, and Fisheries College, Panangad, for temporary shelter.

Those who need special attention will also be attended to, said Mr. Suhas. No drones and boats will be allowed in the prohibited area, he added.

Houses in the neighbourhood will be searched to ensure that there is no one left behind. All are requested to switch off household electrical equipment before they leave home. Windows should be shuttered and doors locked properly to prevent entry of dust into houses.

There will be sirens at 10.30 a.m., 10.55 a.m., 11 a.m., 11.05 a.m, and 11.15 a.m. The last siren will be sounded when the green signal is given for the blast. Fire and rescue personnel will inspect the sites after blasts to give the all-clear signal.

The Collector said stage was set for the demolition work, and the drill had helped in improving arrangements. He added that he expected everything to move in accordance with plans.

A total of 800 police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth operations. There will also be four fire trucks at each of the building complexes.