Demolition tourism springs shoots at Maradu

H2O Holy Faith is not the name of a hallowed pilgrim ground. It is a 16-storey residential apartment complex that will be demolished on Saturday for violation of coastal regulation norms on an order from the Supreme Court.

The general strike day on Wednesday saw hundreds of people gather on the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge to have a glimpse of the apartment complex in what may be described as a clear case of demolition tourism springing shoots in God’s Own Country.

C.P. Sebastian, a mason and part-time autorickshaw driver, said he lived near Thripunithura and was in front of the apartment complex to see for himself as to what was happening and take a look at the building that was all over the television space.

He expressed no concern over the plans of the demolition team. However, he is a little worried about the fate of the bridge that stands near the apartment complex. It is too close for comfort, he said, observing the big crowd of people, most of them leaning on the railings.

Benny and Ranjan, friends from Chakkaraparambu who were united by their curiosity, expressed eagerness to be a witness to what was happening. They were asking around to calm their anxiety about what would happen if everything did not go as planned.

There were hundreds of others, some of them having made it a family outing, to find out for themselves what was happening.