Watch | Blasts to bring down Maradu apartments today

H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, the apartments built in violation of CRZ rules at Maradu will be knocked down on January 11 using emulsion explosives.



The first blast will take place at the extreme right corner of the ground floor of H2O Holy Faith at 11 a.m. which will then spread to other floors at lightning speed by going off one after the other at regular intervals. The explosive materials have been pre-set using delay detonators. It may take 5.6 seconds to reduce the 16-floor building to rubble.

Police have started evacuating people from near the H2O Holy Faith apartment. The vehicular movement has also been stopped along the road that leads to the apartment. Residents near H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene have taken to last minute covering of their houses.