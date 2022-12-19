  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Ernakulam-Angamaly priests impose a ‘ban’ on archbishop Thazhath 

Apostolic administrator condemned for preventing priests, with the help of police, from entering archbishop’s house

December 19, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of a section of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar church has imposed a ‘ban’ on apostolic administrator of the archdiocese archbishop Andrews Thazhath.

A statement issued by senior priest and spokesperson for priests, Father Jose Vailikodath, condemned the apostolic administrator for preventing priests, with the help of the police, from entering the archbishop’s house.

The statement said that Mar Thazhath was given an invitation to be the head of the families of the archdiocese through his position as the apostolic administrator. However, he barred the priests, who are part of the family of the archdiocese, from entering the archbishop’s house. The priests also slammed Mar Thazhath for allegedly performing his duties with police protection.

The priests, after a meeting, put up a bill listing his disqualifications for the position he held on the doors of the apostolic administrator. They also tied a ribbon across the doors in protest, the communication said.

The priests claimed that Mar Thazhath had threatened and forced archbishop Antony Kariyil to resign from his position as the archdiocesan administrator. However, over the last five months, Mar Thazhath had not showed the openness to hold talks with the priests or lay people of the archdiocese.

The priests also said that the way of functioning of the office of the apostolic administrator was disliked. They alleged that the archbishop was instrumental in getting the basilica cathedral taken over by the police. They slammed the way Father Antony Puthuvelil was recently appointed as the administrator of the cathedral basilica. This is a challenge to the archdiocese, the priests claimed and said that such measures would not help Mar Thazhath to impose a unified Mass system in the archdiocese.

The priests said that their ongoing protest ‘Quest for Justice’ or Neethi Yajnam will take a new turn after the Christmas day Mass.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.